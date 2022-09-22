Meloni's likely win will not necessarily strengthen Orbán

Italy's election on Sunday is likely to usher in a right-wing coalition government made up of Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy, Matteo Salvini's League and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia with a landslide victory.

One of the key cheerleaders for this coalition's expected triumph is Hungary's premier Viktor Orbán.

Orbán hopes Meloni, who is likely to become the new Italian prime minister, will back him up in his battles with the EU over rule of law, migration, gender issues an...