Facebook allegedly allowed the US access to spy on its users (Photo: Franco Bouly)

EU judgement on Facebook to take over a year

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Any EU-level judgement on a case filed against Facebook for its alleged involvement in helping the Americans snoop on millions of people is likely to take over a year.

A contact at the Luxembourg-based European Court of Justice on Friday (20 June) said the case, initially filed by Austrian privacy campaigner Max Schrems with Ireland’s high court, could take up to 18 months.

“They [high court] have to refer it to us, which can take weeks to months and once we get it registered here...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Facebook allegedly allowed the US access to spy on its users (Photo: Franco Bouly)

