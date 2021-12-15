Breastfeeding for democracy

Young mothers in Norway are automatically assigned to a "breastfeeding support group" with other mothers of different ages. The state organises this, but the groups are run by mothers themselves. They call this support system "Ammehjelpen".

Groups like these are a cross-section of society and last a lifetime. The women, who are from different social classes and do not know each other beforehand, help each other not just to breastfeed, but also to find work and organise activities for ...