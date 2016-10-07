Ad
Intense French-led lobbying helped push the EU PNR through the European Parliament (Photo: angeloangelo)

Governments eschew urgency of passenger flight data law

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

National governments are yet to launch a much touted EU law to data sweep airline passengers flying into and out of Europe, a European Commission official said on Friday (7 October).

The so-called EU passenger name records (EU PNR) directive was passed earlier this year amid a keen sense of urgency from leaders in the fight against crime and terrorism.

But despite the European Commission having doled out tens of millions to finance 15 national PNR schemes, years before the directi...

