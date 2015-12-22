Holocaust reference in EU data bill relieves researchers

Fears that historians would somehow be denied access to public records when researching the Holocaust because of new data privacy rules have now been resolved.
An agreement last week was reached between the EU institutions on a far-reaching regulation that promises a new set of data protection rules to help businesses thrive in a digital single market while ensuring people's right to privacy.
But the new regulation, to be transposed into national law in the first half of 2018, als...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
