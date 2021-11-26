Ad
euobserver
The Save Romania Union (USR) party of former Renew Europe leader Dacian Ciolos remains in opposition (Photo: European Parliament)

Surprise coalition in Romania without former Renew's Ciolos

Rule of Law
by Cristian Gherasim, Bucharest,

A surprise new cabinet bringing together the former political foes of the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Social Democrat Party (PSD) has been sworn in by the Romanian president, Klaus Iohannis.

The Save Romania Union (USR) party of former Renew Europe leader Dacian Ciolos remains in opposition.

The new cabinet received a comfortable 318 votes in Romania's parliament, more than the required minimum of 234 votes for a new government to be invested.

Both the USR and the...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Cristian Gherasim is a freelance journalist contributing to EUobserver, Euronews, EU Reporter, Katoikos, Von Mises Institute, and bne IntelliNews, with a particular focus on European and regional affairs.

Related articles

Romania reaches historic high in Covid deaths
Romania's Covid 'fourth wave' surpasses first outbreak
Romanian government out after no-confidence vote
The Save Romania Union (USR) party of former Renew Europe leader Dacian Ciolos remains in opposition (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Cristian Gherasim is a freelance journalist contributing to EUobserver, Euronews, EU Reporter, Katoikos, Von Mises Institute, and bne IntelliNews, with a particular focus on European and regional affairs.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections