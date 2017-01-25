Ad
euobserver
Tuesday's debate gave an indication of the mood among MEPs (Photo: European Parliament)

EU races to meet Denmark-Europol deadline

by Lisbeth Kirk, Brussels,

“Why the hell was such a point put to a referendum?”, German social democrat MEP Birgit Sippel said at an European Parliament (EP) hearing on Denmark and Europol, the EU’s joint police agency, on Tuesday (24 January).

She could barely hide her frustration with national votes that forced the EU to make convoluted derogations to keep people happy.

“Now we are in a situation where we need to find tricky ways to make Denmark part of Europol,” she told the EU parliament’s committee on...

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Tuesday's debate gave an indication of the mood among MEPs (Photo: European Parliament)

