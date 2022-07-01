Czech presidency to fortify EU embrace of Ukraine

The Czech Republic took over the EU presidency from France on Friday (1 July), inheriting a complex and explosive environment in Europe.
Over five million Ukrainian refugees have been recorded across the EU, with 400,000 in the Czech Republic alone.
Covid-19 could rear its head come winter, and inflation looks to remain high as the invasion of Ukraine has turned into a war of attrition.
Amid all these pressures, Prag...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
