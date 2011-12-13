Interior ministers divided on EU border controls

A meeting of interior ministers on Tuesday (13 December) is unlikely to take any decision in the "messy" debate on letting the EU have a say in the temporary re-introduction of border checks to fight irregular migration.
After noting that four EU meetings in the past year have produced conclusions on how to tackle irregular migration, the outgoing Polish EU presidency plans only to report on the state of play and give suggestions to the incoming Danish presidency on how to take the deba...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here