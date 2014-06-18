Reform proposal to limit powers of EU anti-fraud staff

The EU’s anti-fraud office Olaf will have to ask permission to enter the offices of elected and appointed members of the EU institutions under proposals by the European Commission.

“For all the other staff, Olaf will continue to work as it has up to now,” European Commission spokesperson Emer Traynor told this website on Wednesday (18 June).

The proposal tabled earlier this month by the Brussels executive aims to set up a new post to make sure Olaf investigators follow procedural ...