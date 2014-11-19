Ad
euobserver
Frontex guards pose for media on the Greek-Turkish border (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Supra-national border guard system on EU radar

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission is looking into long-term plans to create an entirely new EU border guard service with an independent command and control centre.

While details are scant, a EU source said setting up such a supra-national border agency that goes beyond the remit of the current EU border agency Frontex would be twenty years in the making.

“We are talking about 2030 or 2035 so this is really a long term development,” noted the contact.

A commission financed feasibility ...

