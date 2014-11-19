Supra-national border guard system on EU radar

The European Commission is looking into long-term plans to create an entirely new EU border guard service with an independent command and control centre.
While details are scant, a EU source said setting up such a supra-national border agency that goes beyond the remit of the current EU border agency Frontex would be twenty years in the making.
“We are talking about 2030 or 2035 so this is really a long term development,” noted the contact.
A commission financed feasibility ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
