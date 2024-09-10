Lagarde and most EU finance chiefs to snub Orbán on Friday

Hungary's controversial EU presidency will score a small win this week when some eurozone finance chiefs go to Budapest — but low attendance continues to dog Viktor Orbán's showcase events.
Pascal Donohoe, president of the eurogroup, has opted to break a mini Hungary-boycott by other EU institutions to hold an informal meeting of the 20 eurozone member states...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
