euobserver
European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde with eurogroup head Pascal Donohoe, at the EU Council in Brussels (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Lagarde and most EU finance chiefs to snub Orbán on Friday

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Hungary's controversial EU presidency will score a small win this week when some eurozone finance chiefs go to Budapest — but low attendance continues to dog Viktor Orbán's showcase events.

Pascal Donohoe, president of the eurogroup, has opted to break a mini Hungary-boycott by other EU institutions to hold an informal meeting of the 20 eurozone member states...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde with eurogroup head Pascal Donohoe, at the EU Council in Brussels (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

euobserver

