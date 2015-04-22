Ad
euobserver
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma: 'If people don’t have livelihoods at all, they are not going to sit and die of hunger' (Photo: European Commission)

No quick solution to migrant crisis, says African Union

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The head of the African Union commission on Wednesday (22 April) said quick solutions to the humanitarian crisis in the Mediterranean do not exist.

“If people don’t have livelihoods at all, they are not going to sit and die of hunger, they are going to look for greener pastures,” Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma told reporters in Brussels.

“We don’t have an instant solution but we are going to be looking at and taking steps but we can’t say those steps will solve this thing tomorrow,” she...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

