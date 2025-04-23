Apple and Meta face first-ever EU tech-rule fines

The European Commission handed down its first enforcement actions under the Digital Markets Act (DMA) on Wednesday (23 April), going after Apple and Meta for failing to meet their gatekeeper duties. Two decisions concern Meta, three target Apple.
Apple faces a €500m fine for breaking the DMA’s ‘no steering’ rule, which requires gatekeepers to let app developer...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
