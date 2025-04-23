Ad
euobserver
Apple faces a €500m fine for breaking the DMA’s ‘no steering’ rule, with more cases ongoing (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Apple and Meta face first-ever EU tech-rule fines

Rule of Law
Digital
by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

The European Commission handed down its first enforcement actions under the Digital Markets Act (DMA) on Wednesday (23 April), going after Apple and Meta for failing to meet their gatekeeper duties. Two decisions concern Meta, three target Apple.

Apple faces a €500m fine for breaking the DMA’s ‘no steering’ rule, which requires gatekeepers to let app developer...

