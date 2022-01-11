€70m deadline dawns on fines in Polish rule-of-law row

Poland is facing a deadline on Tuesday (11 January) to spell out to the EU Commission how it intends to bring its domestic judicial reforms into line with the order from the European Court of Justice (ECJ) on how the government in Warsaw disciplines judges.

At stake are dozens of millions of euros, after the bloc's top court in October ordered Warsaw to pay a €1m-per-day fine for not suspending the disciplinary chamber of its Supreme Court, which the Luxembourg-based court has said was...