Warsaw is awash with speculation that Poland’s de facto ruler, Jarosław Kaczyński, has lost patience with justice minister Zbigniew Ziobro (pictured) (Photo: Solidarna Polska)

€70m deadline dawns on fines in Polish rule-of-law row

Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Poland is facing a deadline on Tuesday (11 January) to spell out to the EU Commission how it intends to bring its domestic judicial reforms into line with the order from the European Court of Justice (ECJ) on how the government in Warsaw disciplines judges.

At stake are dozens of millions of euros, after the bloc's top court in October ordered Warsaw to pay a €1m-per-day fine for not suspending the disciplinary chamber of its Supreme Court, which the Luxembourg-based court has said was...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

