Tory and National Front websites hid Facebook tracking pixel

At least eleven European political parties - including the UK's Conservative Party and France's National Front - currently have a controversial Facebook tracking tool on their website.
Two EU agencies and the Nordic Council also used it on their websites.
The tool, a pixel, allows Facebook to track visitors by placing files on their device called cookies, which store that they have visited that website.
The website's owner can then buy advertisements targeted specifically to...
