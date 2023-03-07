Ad
euobserver
'Daphne's Law' is named in memory of murdered Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Exclusive

Sweden waters down EU press-freedom law

Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Press-freedom groups from Paris to New York have voiced dismay at Sweden's proposal to weaken a landmark EU law against corporate and political bullies.

EU values commissioner Věra Jourová and EU Parliament president Roberta Metsola have made big promises on protecting European journalists from malicious litigation.

Their new bill is to give judges special powers to throw out "manifestly unfounded" cases, which amounted to "strategic lawsuits against public participation [SLAPPs]...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawExclusive

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU law needed to quell frivolous lawsuits on media
EUobserver wins right to keep VIP jet story online
'Daphne's Law' is named in memory of murdered Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Tags

Rule of LawExclusive

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections