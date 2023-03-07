Sweden waters down EU press-freedom law

Press-freedom groups from Paris to New York have voiced dismay at Sweden's proposal to weaken a landmark EU law against corporate and political bullies.

EU values commissioner Věra Jourová and EU Parliament president Roberta Metsola have made big promises on protecting European journalists from malicious litigation.

Their new bill is to give judges special powers to throw out "manifestly unfounded" cases, which amounted to "strategic lawsuits against public participation [SLAPPs]...