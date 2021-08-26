Ad
euobserver
Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orbán (l) and EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen met for talks on the country's Covid-19 recovery plans (Photo: European Commission)

EU commission rejects MEPs' rule-of-law ultimatum

Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has dismissed the European Parliament's call for action under a new rule-of-law conditionality mechanism, which links EU funds to respect for legal norms.

In a five-page letter, dated Monday (23 August), to European Parliament president David Sassoli, the commission chief argued that, in its call for action, the parliament had not been clear enough on what cases it wanted the EU executive to act.

The conditionality mechanism was adopt...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

