EU commission rejects MEPs' rule-of-law ultimatum

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has dismissed the European Parliament's call for action under a new rule-of-law conditionality mechanism, which links EU funds to respect for legal norms.

In a five-page letter, dated Monday (23 August), to European Parliament president David Sassoli, the commission chief argued that, in its call for action, the parliament had not been clear enough on what cases it wanted the EU executive to act.

The conditionality mechanism was adopt...