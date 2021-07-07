MEPs tell Slovenian PM to appoint his EU prosecutors

The Strasbourg-part of the launch of Slovenia's six-month EU council presidency continued just as awkwardly on Tuesday (6 July) as it kicked off last week in Ljubljana.

Several MEPs called on Slovenian prime minister Janez Janša to appoint his two-allocated prosecutors to the EU's public prosecutors office (EPPO) - something he has been holding up for months.

Previously, EU chief prosecutor Laura Kövesi described Slovenia's a...