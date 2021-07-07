Ad
euobserver
Slovenian prime minister Janez Janša outlining his country's priorities for the EU council presidency in the European Parliament on Tuesday (Photo: European Parliament)

MEPs tell Slovenian PM to appoint his EU prosecutors

Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The Strasbourg-part of the launch of Slovenia's six-month EU council presidency continued just as awkwardly on Tuesday (6 July) as it kicked off last week in Ljubljana.

Several MEPs called on Slovenian prime minister Janez Janša to appoint his two-allocated prosecutors to the EU's public prosecutors office (EPPO) - something he has been holding up for months.

Previously, EU chief prosecutor Laura Kövesi described Slovenia's a...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU institutions brace for impact of Slovenia's Janša
'There are no clean countries', EU chief prosecutor says
Slovenia causing headaches for new EU anti-graft office
Slovenia to push for Western Balkans enlargement
Slovenian prime minister Janez Janša outlining his country's priorities for the EU council presidency in the European Parliament on Tuesday (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections