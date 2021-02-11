Ad
euobserver
Rzeczpospolita's website on Wednesday, urging PiS to 'withdraw its plans' (Photo: rp.pl)

Interview

Polish editor: Why I blacked out my front page

Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Poland's right-wing rulers will row back on plans for a "political" tax on free press after a media blackout, the editor of one leading newspaper has predicted.

"Based on the reactions [to the blackout], I believe the tax won't go through," Bogusław Chrabota, the editor of Polish liberal-conservative daily Rzeczpospolita told EUobserver on Wednesday (10 February).

"Luckily, the situation in Poland is not so bad as in Hungary. Government media have just one tenth of the readers,...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Poland imposes anti-abortion law amid EU concern
