Polish editor: Why I blacked out my front page

Poland's right-wing rulers will row back on plans for a "political" tax on free press after a media blackout, the editor of one leading newspaper has predicted.

"Based on the reactions [to the blackout], I believe the tax won't go through," Bogusław Chrabota, the editor of Polish liberal-conservative daily Rzeczpospolita told EUobserver on Wednesday (10 February).

"Luckily, the situation in Poland is not so bad as in Hungary. Government media have just one tenth of the readers,...