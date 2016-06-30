Panti Bliss: EU lessons from the gay rights movement

“Private activism” is worth more than political campaigns, whether people support the EU or gay rights, Panti Bliss, a famous Irish drag queen and rights campaigner, has said.
But a “meek” or “invisible” EU will never win public support, he added.
The drag queen, who spoke to EUobserver at a gay rights fundraiser in Brussels on Wednesday (29 June), compared the Irish referendum in 2015, which legalised gay marriage, to last week’s Brexit vote.
“What did it more [in Irelan...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
