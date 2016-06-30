Panti Bliss: EU lessons from the gay rights movement

“Private activism” is worth more than political campaigns, whether people support the EU or gay rights, Panti Bliss, a famous Irish drag queen and rights campaigner, has said.

But a “meek” or “invisible” EU will never win public support, he added.

The drag queen, who spoke to EUobserver at a gay rights fundraiser in Brussels on Wednesday (29 June), compared the Irish referendum in 2015, which legalised gay marriage, to last week’s Brexit vote.

“What did it more [in Irelan...