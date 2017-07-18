Free movement of organised crime in Europe

Many might think of the mafia and its famous crime syndicates - 'Ndrangheta, Camorra, and Cosa Nostra - as a purely Italian problem. But mounting evidence shows that organised crime is more than capable of spreading across the EU.

In the EU’s 28 member states, there are around 5,000 organised crime groups under investigation, as stated in a 2017 Europol report.

Of course, few of these go as deep as the Italian mafia groups, according to 145 investigations coordinated by Eurojust ...