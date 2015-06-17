Ad
euobserver
Boat migrants await rescue by Italian coastguard (Photo: iom.int)

Ministers hit impasse on migrant plans

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Efforts to reach an agreement on a plan to distribute asylum seekers across member states hit an impasse on Tuesday (16 June).

Interior ministers in Luxembourg were unable to reach a consensus on whether the distribution plans should be mandatory.

The European Commission in late April had proposed a binding scheme to distribute 40,000 asylum seekers arriving in Italy and Greece over a two-year period.

It also proposed resettling 20,000 UN-recognised refugees.

Billed a...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU ministers discuss migrant scheme
Boat migrants await rescue by Italian coastguard (Photo: iom.int)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections