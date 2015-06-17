Ministers hit impasse on migrant plans

Efforts to reach an agreement on a plan to distribute asylum seekers across member states hit an impasse on Tuesday (16 June).

Interior ministers in Luxembourg were unable to reach a consensus on whether the distribution plans should be mandatory.

The European Commission in late April had proposed a binding scheme to distribute 40,000 asylum seekers arriving in Italy and Greece over a two-year period.

It also proposed resettling 20,000 UN-recognised refugees.

Billed a...