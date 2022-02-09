Ad
euobserver
Government officials in both Poland and Hungary initially denied using the spyware, which turns smartphones into surveillance devices against their users - but eventually acknowledged its use (Photo: Blogtrepreneur)

MEPs poised to set up Pegasus spyware probe

Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The European Parliament moved closer on Wednesday (9 February) to launching a formal inquiry into smartphone snooping — a move that could lead to further revelations about surveillance in EU countries.

The leaders of the parliament's political groups are expected to decide next week to set up an inquiry committee to look into how Israeli-made Pegasus spyware had been used by EU governments to target journalists, lawyers, and opposition figures.

"There is a clear political appeti...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

MEPs hear testimony from Pegasus spy victims
EU to defend journalists from malicious law suits
EU condemns 'Pegasus' spyware use on journalists
EU urges member states to better protect journalists
Government officials in both Poland and Hungary initially denied using the spyware, which turns smartphones into surveillance devices against their users - but eventually acknowledged its use (Photo: Blogtrepreneur)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections