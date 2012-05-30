Ad
Den Heijer: 'The proposal would effectively transform all asylum seekers whose data is stored into criminal suspects' (Photo: EU's attempts)

Police can probe asylum fingerprints, commission says

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission on Wednesday (30 May) proposed to allow law enforcement authorities access to Eurodac, a biometric database of asylum seekers.

Set up in 2003, the database is a repository of asylum seeker fingerprints and is used to speed up asylum procedures and prevent people from making simultaneous claims in multiple member states.

Member state law enforcement authorities would be able to request the comparison of fingerprint data with those already stored in the Euro...

EU data protection chief criticises fingerprint plan
