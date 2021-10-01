Ad
Barcelona, whose airport expansion project has been cancelled, and port still lacking a specialised freight trail connection (Photo: Mike McBey/Flickr)

Weaponising transport in the Spain vs Catalonia saga

Rule of Law
Opinion
by Tom Canetti, Barcelona,

The politicisation of transport in Spain is an accurate reflection of how nationalistic pride and a fear of a decentralisation of power overrules logic in the country's policymaking.

The transport sector and infrastructure is and has been governed in a centralised military-style fashion - despite the implications of such on the environment and economy.

The most recent example, in September, was a three-way row between the Catalan government (the Generalitat), Aena, and the centra...

Rule of Law

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Tom Canetti is a freelance journalist in Barcelona, focussing on corruption, conflict, macroeconomics, and political developments in Catalonia and the EU.

