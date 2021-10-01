Weaponising transport in the Spain vs Catalonia saga

The politicisation of transport in Spain is an accurate reflection of how nationalistic pride and a fear of a decentralisation of power overrules logic in the country's policymaking.

The transport sector and infrastructure is and has been governed in a centralised military-style fashion - despite the implications of such on the environment and economy.

The most recent example, in September, was a three-way row between the Catalan government (the Generalitat), Aena, and the centra...