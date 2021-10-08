Poland questions EU legal primacy in court ruling

Poland's controversial Constitutional Tribunal ruled on Thursday (7 October) that parts of EU treaties are incompatible with the Polish constitution, in a major escalation of the rule-of-law dispute between Warsaw and the EU, which could shake the bloc's legal foundation.
"The EU Treaty is subordinate to the constitution in the Polish legal system ... and, like any part of the Polish legal system, it must comply with the constitution," judge Bartłomiej Sochański said, according to Reute...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
