Lampedusa: EU commission keen to upgrade border agency

The European Commission is pushing EU countries to vastly increase the resources of Frontex, its Warsaw-based border control agency, in reaction to the Lampedusa deaths.

The commissioner in charge, Sweden's Cecilia Malmstrom, told press in Luxembourg it is too early to say how much more money or how many new boats, planes, helicopters or satellite images she will ask for.

But she said EU home affairs ministers at a meeting on Tuesday (8 October) voiced support.

"I just pl...