euobserver
Malmstrom in Luxembourg: 'I planted the idea today' (Photo: cosilium.europa.eu)

Lampedusa: EU commission keen to upgrade border agency

Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The European Commission is pushing EU countries to vastly increase the resources of Frontex, its Warsaw-based border control agency, in reaction to the Lampedusa deaths.

The commissioner in charge, Sweden's Cecilia Malmstrom, told press in Luxembourg it is too early to say how much more money or how many new boats, planes, helicopters or satellite images she will ask for.

But she said EU home affairs ministers at a meeting on Tuesday (8 October) voiced support.

"I just pl...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Rule of Law

