EU approved Poland's recovery fund despite criticism

The EU Commission on Wednesday (1 June) approved Poland's recovery fund of €35.4bn — despite ongoing concerns over the Warsaw government's highly-controversial judicial overhaul.

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen is expected to travel to Warsaw on Thursday (2 June) to announce the move, which comes after a year-long debate over the release of Covid-19 recovery financing.

"The European Commission has today given a positive assessment of Poland's recovery and resilience...