EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki at a previous meeting (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU approved Poland's recovery fund despite criticism

Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU Commission on Wednesday (1 June) approved Poland's recovery fund of €35.4bn — despite ongoing concerns over the Warsaw government's highly-controversial judicial overhaul.

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen is expected to travel to Warsaw on Thursday (2 June) to announce the move, which comes after a year-long debate over the release of Covid-19 recovery financing.

"The European Commission has today given a positive assessment of Poland's recovery and resilience...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

