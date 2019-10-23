Europe quietly becoming a spy superpower

Momentous changes are underway in European intelligence, propelled by new technology and a political push for integration.
And without finally having an open and inclusive public conversation about them, we risk losing the democratic legitimacy of these transformations.
The evolution of government surveillance is bold, multi-faceted, and confusing. Agencies across the continent are deploying an avalanche of new technologies, notably machine learning, to both advance new capabili...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Thorsten Wetzling is a German expert on surveillance and democratic governance as well as editor-in-chief of aboutintel.eu, a blog on intelligence politics.
Thorsten Wetzling is a German expert on surveillance and democratic governance as well as editor-in-chief of aboutintel.eu, a blog on intelligence politics.