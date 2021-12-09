Caruana Galizia family urges EU not to fund 'corrupt' gas pipeline

The family of the late journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia has urged the EU to deny funding to a major gas pipeline project linked to a power station co-owned by the businessman who is on trial for her murder.

EU energy ministers are pushing to allow two major gas pipelines in Cyprus and Malta to be eligible for public funds, and fast-tracked permits - an exemption from updated rules currently being negotiated.

This concession would ensure the completion of the €400m Melita pipeline...