Ad
euobserver
Daphne Caruana Galizia was killed by a car bomb in October 2017 (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Caruana Galizia family urges EU not to fund 'corrupt' gas pipeline

Rule of Law
Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The family of the late journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia has urged the EU to deny funding to a major gas pipeline project linked to a power station co-owned by the businessman who is on trial for her murder.

EU energy ministers are pushing to allow two major gas pipelines in Cyprus and Malta to be eligible for public funds, and fast-tracked permits - an exemption from updated rules currently being negotiated.

This concession would ensure the completion of the €400m Melita pipeline...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawGreen Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Malta responsible for journalist's death, inquiry finds
How EU can ensure Caruana Galizia's legacy survives
Caruana Galizia one year on: momentum is key
Son: Malta trial for murdered journalist 'not enough'
Daphne Caruana Galizia was killed by a car bomb in October 2017 (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Tags

Rule of LawGreen Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections