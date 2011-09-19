Dutch tulips blocked at Romanian border in Schengen dispute

Citing health concerns, Romanian authorities blocked flower imports from the Netherlands over the weekend, just one day after the Dutch government announced it would veto the country's entry to the border-free Schengen area at an upcoming home affairs ministers' meeting.

Six truckloads of Dutch flowers, seeds and bulbs were halted on Saturday and Sunday (17-18 September) at the Romanian-Hungarian border. They were suspected of being contaminated with 'dangerous bacteria', Romanian custo...