Bulgaria and Greece rank last in EU press freedoms

Bulgaria and Greece rank at the bottom of EU countries in terms of press freedom.

The findings are part of a larger report out on Wednesday (12 February) by the Paris-based watchdog Reporters Without Borders.

It ranks the press freedom of 180 countries by looking at the levels of abuse, the extent of pluralism, media independence, self-censorship, the legislative framework, transparency, and infrastructure.

Placed at 100 and 99, respectively, both Bulgaria and Greece are be...