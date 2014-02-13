Bulgaria and Greece rank last in EU press freedoms

Bulgaria and Greece rank at the bottom of EU countries in terms of press freedom.
The findings are part of a larger report out on Wednesday (12 February) by the Paris-based watchdog Reporters Without Borders.
It ranks the press freedom of 180 countries by looking at the levels of abuse, the extent of pluralism, media independence, self-censorship, the legislative framework, transparency, and infrastructure.
Placed at 100 and 99, respectively, both Bulgaria and Greece are be...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.