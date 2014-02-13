Ad
euobserver
Thirty one European countries rank among the top 50 best performers in the press freedom index (Photo: Hindrik S)

Bulgaria and Greece rank last in EU press freedoms

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Bulgaria and Greece rank at the bottom of EU countries in terms of press freedom.

The findings are part of a larger report out on Wednesday (12 February) by the Paris-based watchdog Reporters Without Borders.

It ranks the press freedom of 180 countries by looking at the levels of abuse, the extent of pluralism, media independence, self-censorship, the legislative framework, transparency, and infrastructure.

Placed at 100 and 99, respectively, both Bulgaria and Greece are be...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Thirty one European countries rank among the top 50 best performers in the press freedom index (Photo: Hindrik S)

