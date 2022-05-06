Europe Day: Reminder EU needs to care for democracy watchdogs

Europe Day (Monday, 9 May) is an occasion to remind ourselves that what unites us is greater than what divides us. The EU gives people a way to come together across national, cultural and religious differences to pursue values we all share, like democracy, the rule of law and fundamental rights.

Populist authoritarians do their best to divide us based on where we're from, who we love, or who we pray to.

But in reality, most of us want the same things, like leaders who do what's ...