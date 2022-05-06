Ad
euobserver
In Slovenia, one of the Friday cycling protests' figureheads was ordered by the state attorney to pay more than €50,000 in fines, allegedly to cover the costs of policing the anti-government protests (Photo: Peter Teffer)

Europe Day: Reminder EU needs to care for democracy watchdogs

Rule of Law
EU Political
Opinion
by Israel Butler and Linda Ravo, Utrecht/Brussels/Berlin,

Europe Day (Monday, 9 May) is an occasion to remind ourselves that what unites us is greater than what divides us. The EU gives people a way to come together across national, cultural and religious differences to pursue values we all share, like democracy, the rule of law and fundamental rights.

Populist authoritarians do their best to divide us based on where we're from, who we love, or who we pray to.

But in reality, most of us want the same things, like leaders who do what's ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawEU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Israel Butler is head of advocacy at Civil Liberties Union For Europe, where Linda Ravo is senior advocacy consultant.

Related articles

Violence stalks Europe's journalists
Landmark EU law to shield media from legal abuse
On World Press Freedom Day, new threats to journalists surge
How (some) EU states are copying Putin's media playbook
In Slovenia, one of the Friday cycling protests' figureheads was ordered by the state attorney to pay more than €50,000 in fines, allegedly to cover the costs of policing the anti-government protests (Photo: Peter Teffer)

Tags

Rule of LawEU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Israel Butler is head of advocacy at Civil Liberties Union For Europe, where Linda Ravo is senior advocacy consultant.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections