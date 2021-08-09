Ad
euobserver
The leader of the ruling Law and Justice party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski also said he wants judges to no longer have legal immunity in Poland (Photo: pis.org)

Poland blinks in EU rule-of-law dispute

Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Poland's de facto leader, Jarosław Kaczyński, has said the country would change its system of disciplining judges to compromise in a long-standing legal dispute with the EU.

However, the leader of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party also said the disciplinary chamber - which the EU has said breaks the bloc's laws - would not so much cease functioning, as take a different shape.

The d...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

The leader of the ruling Law and Justice party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski also said he wants judges to no longer have legal immunity in Poland (Photo: pis.org)

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

