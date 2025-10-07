Ad
Viktor Orban in Moscow last summer meeting with Vladimir Putin despite Russia's invasion of Ukraine (Photo: Kremlin)

Hungary fails in bid to remove immunity from three MEPs opposing Orban

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Efforts by the Hungarian authorities to lift the immunity of three MEPs have failed to muster enough support in the European Parliament.

The votes on Tuesday (7 October) at the plenary session in Strasbourg follows intense political pressure from Hungary's rightwing government to investigate all three for alleged crimes.

