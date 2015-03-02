Seven out of nine EU bodies lack internal whistleblower rules

The European Parliament and the Council, representing member states, have yet to update whistleblower rules despite obligations requiring them to do so.

The rules are meant to encourage staff to speak up if they witness serious misconduct or any other wrongdoings and then shield them from possible retaliation by colleagues and others.

Only the European Commission and the European Court of Auditors have complied with the January 2014 obligation to have the revised rules put in pla...