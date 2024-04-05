Local elections in Poland act as report card for Tusk government

Local government elections on Sunday (7 April) mark the first electoral test for Poland's anti-populist coalition government chosen last October.

The polling marathon involves around 200,000 candidates, with a second round slated two weeks later for mayoral candidates who failed to win 50 percent of the votes cast.

Polish local elections have a logic of their own. They are complex multi-tier contests for city mayors, regional assemblies and thousands of local councils.

At t...