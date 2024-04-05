Local elections in Poland act as report card for Tusk government

Local government elections on Sunday (7 April) mark the first electoral test for Poland's anti-populist coalition government chosen last October.
The polling marathon involves around 200,000 candidates, with a second round slated two weeks later for mayoral candidates who failed to win 50 percent of the votes cast.
Polish local elections have a logic of their own. They are complex multi-tier contests for city mayors, regional assemblies and thousands of local councils.
At t...
Krzysztof Bobinski is a board member of the Society of Journalists, in Warsaw, an independent NGO. He was the Financial Times correspondent in Warsaw from 1976 to 2000. He worked at the Polish Institute of Foreign Affairs (PISM) and was co-chair of the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum.
