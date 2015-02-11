Ad
Viktor Orban: "We have to protect ourselves" (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Hungary wants stricter immigration rules amid hike in Kosovo migrants

by Adam Halasz, Budapest,

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban has upped his anti-immigration rhetoric amid a surge in Kosovars coming to Hungary, their first point of entry to the EU.

There has been a spike in the number of asylum seekers in Hungary over the last few months, rising from a few thousand in 2012 to 43,000 in 2014, according to official data.

Last weekend more than 2,700 migrants were detained, according to Hungarian police.

Most of the new arrivals are not coming from war-torn Syria,...

