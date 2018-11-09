Polish president attacks EU court on eve of divisive march

The EU court went too far in ordering Poland to halt its judicial purge, but Poland will heed its verdict to avoid a fine, the Polish president has said.
Poland will not bow to EU pressure to take in Muslim migrants, Andrzej Duda added, however.
He gave his remarks to a right-wing religious broadcaster on Thursday (8 November) - 48 hours before neo-Nazi groups plan to march through Warsaw on Sunday, making Poland look even worse ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.