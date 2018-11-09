Ad
euobserver
Andrzej Duda: "We don't agree to forced relocation of anybody here, whether migrants or refugees" (Photo: 41WHC UNESCO)

Polish president attacks EU court on eve of divisive march

Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU court went too far in ordering Poland to halt its judicial purge, but Poland will heed its verdict to avoid a fine, the Polish president has said.

Poland will not bow to EU pressure to take in Muslim migrants, Andrzej Duda added, however.

He gave his remarks to a right-wing religious broadcaster on Thursday (8 November) - 48 hours before neo-Nazi groups plan to march through Warsaw on Sunday, making Poland look even worse ...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Polish reputation at stake over banned neo-Nazi march
EU ministers struggle to deal with Poland and Hungary
Poland could accidentally leave EU, Tusk warns
Andrzej Duda: "We don't agree to forced relocation of anybody here, whether migrants or refugees" (Photo: 41WHC UNESCO)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections