Vienna is in the grip of political storm over a police raid (Photo: Roderick Eime)

Germany casts doubt on Austrian intelligence sharing

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Germany is reviewing intelligence sharing ties with its Austrian counterparts over fears the sensitive data may be leaked or shared.

The move to reassess ties was made by Germany's BfV domestic intelligence agency earlier this week in a written response to Andrej Hunko, a lawmaker from the leftist Die Linke party.

The demand comes amid a brewing political storm i...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

