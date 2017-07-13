Ad
Legislation could be aimed at intimidating Orban’s critics (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

EU launches legal probe into Hungary's NGO law

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The European Commission launched a legal probe on Thursday (13 July) into Hungary’s NGO law, which targets, among others, civil society groups partly funded by Hungarian-US billionaire and philanthropist George Soros.

The EU executive said that the requirements in the legislation for NGOs, which receive funding from foreign organisations, infringed upon EU rules.

Hungary’s government has one month to answer with legal arguments.

It has argued that the aim of the legislation

Rule of LawEU Political

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

