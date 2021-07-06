Hungarian judge claims she was pushed out for political reasons

A Hungarian judge has filed a complaint with the EU Commission, arguing she was forced out of the country's judiciary because she had asked for a preliminary ruling from the European Court of Justice (ECJ) on sections of the Hungarian government's laws on restricting asylum.

And the ECJ - in a response to the judge's request for a preliminary ruling - said in 2020 that those parts of Hungary's asylum rules are contrary to EU rules.

Judge Gabriella Szabó's decision to question th...