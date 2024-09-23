What is Robert Fico now up to in Slovakia?

On Tuesday last week (17 September), Slovakia’s parliament voted to dismiss its deputy speaker, Michal Šimečka, from office. Šimečka, who also leads the country’s largest opposition party, the Renew Europe-affiliated Progressive Slovakia, held the job based on an informal arrangement that gives the opposition a minority share of key parliamentary jobs, including speakership and committee assign...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Dalibor Rohac is a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington DC, and a research associate at the Wilfried Martens Centre in Brussels, the official think-tank of the European People's Party.
Dalibor Rohac is a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington DC, and a research associate at the Wilfried Martens Centre in Brussels, the official think-tank of the European People's Party.