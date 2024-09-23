Ad
Despite protests at home, Robert Fico has been waging culture wars against urban liberal elites – firing the leadership of the National Gallery and the National Theatre, and cosying up to the Russian ambassador in Bratislava at public events (Photo: Lucia Virostkova)

What is Robert Fico now up to in Slovakia?

by Dalibor Rohac, Washington DC,

On Tuesday last week (17 September), Slovakia’s parliament voted to dismiss its deputy speaker, Michal Šimečka, from office. Šimečka, who also leads the country’s largest opposition party, the Renew Europe-affiliated Progressive Slovakia, held the job based on an informal arrangement that gives the opposition a minority share of key parliamentary jobs, including speakership and committee assign...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Dalibor Rohac is a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington DC, and a research associate at the Wilfried Martens Centre in Brussels, the official think-tank of the European People's Party.

