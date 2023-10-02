Ad
euobserver
Ukraine will lose one of its close allies after the victory of the populist Smer-SD party led by former prime minister Robert Fico (Photo: European Parliament)

Analysis

Slovak's 'illiberal' Fico victory boosts Orbán, but faces checks

EU Political
Ukraine
by Viera Žúborová, Bratislava,

The fresh wave of populism in Slovakia and its potential impact on EU-Nato relations has raised concerns among European countries — and the results of Saturday's parliamentary elections with the victory of the populist Smer-SD party led by former prime minister Robert Fico have drawn attention to his history of expressing anti-American sentiments and pro-Russian rhetoric.

It is also essential to consider the election implications extend beyond geopolitics — and affect policies in the o...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalUkraineAnalysis

Author Bio

Viera Žúborová is head of research at the Bratislava Policy Institute. Her work focuses on populism, extremism, societal intolerance and hate speech.

Related articles

Threat to collapse Fico coalition after journalist killing
Shock gives way to division after Slovak gay bar shooting
Resurgent Fico hopes for Slovak comeback at Saturday's election
Slovak ex-PM narrowly stays out of jail in corruption fiasco
Ukraine will lose one of its close allies after the victory of the populist Smer-SD party led by former prime minister Robert Fico (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU PoliticalUkraineAnalysis

Author Bio

Viera Žúborová is head of research at the Bratislava Policy Institute. Her work focuses on populism, extremism, societal intolerance and hate speech.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections