Wednesday

17th Apr 2019

  1. News
  2. Science, Tech & Research

Wifi or 5G to connect EU cars? MEPs weigh in

  • A test of connected cars by UK carmaker Jaguar Landrover (Photo: Jaguar MENA)

By

The European Parliament will decide on Wednesday (17 April) whether to embrace a system that works on wireless internet (wifi) as the standard for connecting cars or whether to come back to the issue after the EU elections.

EU policymakers have embraced the idea of promoting cars being able to communicate with each other in an effort to increase road safety.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

Last year, 25,100 people died in road accidents in the EU, with the European Commission admitting earlier this month the EU is "off track" towards its aim of significantly reducing road deaths.

The commission is preparing for driverless vehicles to hit the road and has prepared a piece of technical legislation that will determine a set of detailed rules.

On Wednesday, this piece of legislation - known as a delegated act - will be put to a vote by MEPs.

The delegated act has as a special feature in that MEPs will not be able to propose any changes - they will only be able to adopt or veto it.

French liberal MEP Dominique Riquet is arguing for his colleagues to veto the bill, because the rules would give an advantage to one type of technology over another.

The two technologies pitted against each other are a wifi-based system and 5G.

The commission proposal is betting on the first technology.

Riquet said at a meeting of the parliament's transport committee, earlier this month, that China had opted for 5G, while the US took a "technology neutral" approach.

"No one else in the world has made the choice for this technology," he added, saying that he advocated for the EU to also keep all options open.

"I think it is reasonable for us to express our doubts and to be cautious about this choice, which I would recall is a significant choice," he said.

"It commits us for the future in one direction, which is one we will be bound by," he added.

"There are no really solid arguments for saying that this is so urgent that we have to take decisions in the current situation at the end of the mandate," said Riquet.

His German liberal colleague, Gesine Meissner, disagreed.

She said that if the parliament rejected the delegated act, a year would have been "wasted".

"I would find that irresponsible," she said.

There has been intensive lobbying ahead of the vote.

The GSM Association (GSMA), a lobby group representing mobile network operators, said in a letter to MEPs last week that the commission proposal "fails fundamentally to deliver on our shared goal to make Europe's roads safer and smarter".

It said that the commission's reassurances that newer technologies like C-V2X will be compatible with the one the commission supported - known by the technical term 802.11p - were ill-founded.

"C-V2X cannot 'talk' to 802.11p, as they are different technologies that use radio waves incompatibly. It is like putting a DVD into a VHS player and trying to make it work," the GSMA said.

Reuters reported on Monday that the CEOs of BMW and Deutsche Telekom have urged the German government to block the delegated act - which also needs to pass a pass-or-veto vote in the Council of the EU representing national governments.

Renault and Volkswagen however are developing cars that will run on the commission-backed technology.

What MEPs will decide in this battle for standards is hard to predict.

The transport committee voted on the issue earlier this month.

While French liberal MEP Riquet voted in favour of issuing a veto, his liberal colleagues Meissner, Rados Jozo (Croatia), and Matthijs van Miltenburg (Netherlands) voted against.

In fact, all groups with more than one MEP present for the vote in the transport committee were divided.

Divisions

Three European People's Party members voted in favour of the veto; five against; and two abstained.

From the Socialists & Democrats, 10 voted in favour of a veto, while one voted against it, and another two abstained.

French Green MEP Karima Delli, chairwoman of the transport committee, supported Riquet, while Green MEPs Michael Cramer and Keith Taylor did not.

There was also a national divide, with French MEPs voting mostly in support of Riquet, and Germans opposing him.

The plenary vote takes place without a debate on Wednesday afternoon.

The commission's draft bill will only be rejected if the veto has the backing of an absolute majority of 376 MEPs.

If it is rejected, the commission will have to come back with a new text.

This would mean the parliament will only come back to it after the elections next month.

Site Section

  1. Science, Tech & Research

Related stories

  1. Some EU states face delays in 5G preparation
  2. 'Society too complex for EU's self-driving cars dream'
  3. How the EU commission got tunnel vision on self-driving cars
  4. Germany's solution to Dieselgate: buy German cars

Focus

Some EU states face delays in 5G preparation

National governments secured a one-year extension for publishing plans to make radio frequencies available for mobile communications - but some were nevertheless unable to meet the deadline.

Germany's solution to Dieselgate: buy German cars

German owners of dirty diesel cars have received a letter from an official government body suggesting they buy a new car. But the promoted websites are all for German companies.

EU lawmakers pass contentious copyright law

The European Parliament backed a law on copyrighted content online. Defenders says it will safeguard right holders from being exploited by big tech firms. Critics say it spells the end of internet freedoms and curtails expression.

News in Brief

  1. Poland should avoid euro membership, Kaczynski says
  2. German lender fears US and UK backlash
  3. EU to shield Cuba investors from US sanctions
  4. EU banking system infested by 'rats', Latvia says
  5. EU clears Danish and Estonian regulators in €200bn bank scandal
  6. US faces EU trade penalty over Boeing dispute
  7. Pro-Brexit pressure group accused of fake anti-migrant photos
  8. EU urges Sudanese army to hand back power

EU agrees draft copyright reform, riling tech giants

After marathon talks, EU negotiators agree on provisional copyright reform, requiring companies to filter content to prevent unauthorized work on their platform. Online platforms and open-internet advocates warn it will hurt the free flow of information.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  2. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  3. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  4. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  5. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  9. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  10. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality
  12. International Partnership for Human RightsMeet your defender: Rasul Jafarov leading human rights defender from Azerbaijan

Latest News

  1. EU drafts $20bn US sanctions list in aviation dispute
  2. Brunei defends stoning to death of gay men in EU letter
  3. US Democrats side with Ireland on Brexit
  4. Wifi or 5G to connect EU cars? MEPs weigh in
  5. How Brexit may harm the new EU parliament
  6. EU parliament backs whistleblower law
  7. Applause and praise, but no new climate action for Greta
  8. 'Suspending' parties not enough to save EU rule of law

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNICEFUNICEF Hosts MEPs in Jordan Ahead of Brussels Conference on the Future of Syria
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic talks on parental leave at the UN
  3. International Partnership for Human RightsTrial of Chechen prisoner of conscience and human rights activist Oyub Titiev continues.
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic food policy inspires India to be a sustainable superpower
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersMilestone for Nordic-Baltic e-ID
  6. Counter BalanceEU bank urged to free itself from fossil fuels and take climate leadership
  7. Intercultural Dialogue PlatformRoundtable: Muslim Heresy and the Politics of Human Rights, Dr. Matthew J. Nelson
  8. Platform for Peace and JusticeTurkey suffering from the lack of the rule of law
  9. UNESDASoft Drinks Europe welcomes Tim Brett as its new president
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers take the lead in combatting climate change
  11. Counter BalanceEuropean Parliament takes incoherent steps on climate in future EU investments
  12. International Partnership For Human RightsKyrgyz authorities have to immediately release human rights defender Azimjon Askarov

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us