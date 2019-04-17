Wednesday

17th Apr 2019

  1. News
  2. Social Affairs

EU parliament backs whistleblower law

  • Howard Wilkinson, whistleblower behind Danske Bank, was forced to sign a non-disclosure agreement (Photo: danskebank.com)

By

The European Parliament voted in favour of an EU law to protect whistleblowers on Tuesday (16 April).

With widespread backing from 591 MEPs, the EU directive sets out rules to protect whistleblowers from retaliation and offers them safe channels to report breaches of EU law.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

  • Up to €9.6bn in public procurement could be saved if whistleblower protection laws were in place, says EU commission (Photo: European Parliament)

Moments after the vote, Virginie Roziere, the French centre-left MEP who steered the file through the parliament, in a tweet claimed victory for European democracy.

"There were a lot of links in the chain for this to be passed," she said at a press conference in Strasbourg, noting that the negotiations had taken some 13 months.

"During the debate yesterday, there was a large consensus from all the political groups and all the institutions to welcome the text," she added.

The draft legislation still needs to be approved by EU ministers and then transposed into national law over the next two years.

Tuesday's vote represents a turning point for whistleblowers throughout the EU following numerous banking and tax avoidance scandals.

The European Commission had initially opposed the idea of EU-wide laws on the issue.

But combined efforts by civil society, journalist unions, and MEPs, along with the 2014 tax avoidance scandal known as LuxLeaks, helped convince the EU executive to put forward a bill in 2018.

Nick Aiossa, a senior policy officer at Transparency International EU, an NGO in Brussels, said it was the European Commission that had come forward with a compromise amendment at the end.

"I applaud all the institutions in coming together to ensure that people who want to report corruption can go first and foremost to law enforcement or regulatory bodies," he told this website.

The Commission's original proposal had obliged whistleblowers to first use internal reporting channels in order to get protection.

Aiossa said member states now need to transpose the law in the strongest way possible and include all the national laws that are not covered by the directive.

The directive applies to both the private and public sectors and covers areas like public procurement, consumer protection, nuclear safety, and EU financial interests.

Protection from abuse

It means people will not risk losing their jobs or other forms of punishment should they expose the wrongdoing.

Only 10 EU states have dedicated legislation in place to protect whistleblowers.

The new EU law aims to plug the legislative gaps in the hopes of saving the taxpayer billions in areas like public procurement.

The abuse often faced by whistleblowers is likely to have discouraged many others.

Antoine Deltour, the French auditor who helped expose the LuxLeaks scandal during his time at Pricewaterhousecoopers (PwC), faced prison and mounting legal fees for his efforts.

He told EUobserver in 2017 that his legal bills at that time had topped €60,000, on top of other costs to his personal life.

"I think a very long and costly court case is in itself dissuasive to some potential whistleblowers," he pointed out.

Over 80 percent of respondents in a 2017 Eurobarometer on corruption said they did not report corruption they had experienced or witnessed.

The new EU law now seeks to embolden them to become potential whistleblowers.

Some 29 MEPs voted against the law. Another 33 abstained.

Site Section

  1. Social Affairs

Related stories

  1. EU on path towards whistleblower protection
  2. EU-wide whistleblower protection law rejected
EU on path towards whistleblower protection

EU lawmakers and member states have struck a political deal on the first-ever EU-wide directive on whistleblower protection - following years of big tax-evasion revelations and the laundering of dirty money in European banks.

EU commission to map gender recognition

The European Commission will start looking at how EU states determine genders - as part of an effort to make it easier for people to determine their own identities.

EU to propose scrapping summer time change

Based on the preliminary results of an online survey in which mostly Germans took part, the EU executive is proposing that the whole EU stops changing times in March and October.

Investigation

How to get around the EU posted workers directive

Some EU careworkers in Belgium receive around €400 a month - despite their carers paying €2,500 a month and paying for flights and accommodation. The answer lies in how firms can skirt the safeguards in the EU's posted workers directive.

News in Brief

  1. Israel settlements destroying two-state solution, says EU
  2. Climate activist Greta asks MEPs to 'take action now'
  3. Tusk: UK will not be a second category EU state
  4. Poland-Norway gas connection supported with €215m EU grant
  5. Tajani asks MEPs to donate to Notre Dame
  6. Macron promises to rebuild Notre Dame
  7. Germany: No Brexit extension beyond October
  8. Ex-CEO of Volkswagen charged with fraud in Germany

Feature

Romania enlists priests to promote euro switchover plan

Romania is due to join the single currency in 2024 - despite currently only meeting one of the four criteria. Now the government in Bucharest is enlisting an unlikely ally to promote the euro to the public: the clergy.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  2. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  3. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  4. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  5. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  9. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  10. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality
  12. International Partnership for Human RightsMeet your defender: Rasul Jafarov leading human rights defender from Azerbaijan

Latest News

  1. EU parliament backs whistleblower law
  2. Applause and praise, but no new climate action for Greta
  3. 'Suspending' parties not enough to save EU rule of law
  4. EU president Romania gets last warning on rule of law
  5. Le Pen courts Salvini, Farage for 'biggest group possible'
  6. Caputova triumph not yet a victory for Slovak liberalism
  7. Romania builds EU momentum on human rights sanctions
  8. EU seeks mini-trade detente with US

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNICEFUNICEF Hosts MEPs in Jordan Ahead of Brussels Conference on the Future of Syria
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic talks on parental leave at the UN
  3. International Partnership for Human RightsTrial of Chechen prisoner of conscience and human rights activist Oyub Titiev continues.
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic food policy inspires India to be a sustainable superpower
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersMilestone for Nordic-Baltic e-ID
  6. Counter BalanceEU bank urged to free itself from fossil fuels and take climate leadership
  7. Intercultural Dialogue PlatformRoundtable: Muslim Heresy and the Politics of Human Rights, Dr. Matthew J. Nelson
  8. Platform for Peace and JusticeTurkey suffering from the lack of the rule of law
  9. UNESDASoft Drinks Europe welcomes Tim Brett as its new president
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers take the lead in combatting climate change
  11. Counter BalanceEuropean Parliament takes incoherent steps on climate in future EU investments
  12. International Partnership For Human RightsKyrgyz authorities have to immediately release human rights defender Azimjon Askarov

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us