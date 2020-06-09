Tuesday

9th Jun 2020

  1. News
  2. Social Affairs

'Black Lives Matter' protests spread in corona-hit EU

  • Brussels, Sunday 7 June. Most demonstrators were wearing face masks - although the density of the crowd in many big cities made social distancing almost impossible (Photo: EUobserver)

By

Protests against racism and police brutality have spread throughout Europe following the US police brutal killing of 46-year-old African American George Floyd.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic and related restrictions, a large number of people at the weekend took the streets of EU countries like the UK, Hungary, Spain, Belgium, Denmark and Italy to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"The current protests that are spreading across the continent highlight that discrimination and violence against black people is not only a problem of one country - it is commonplace," the EU Agency for Fundamental Rights told EUobserver on Monday (8 June).

In the UK, protesters in London defaced on Sunday the statue of the former British prime minister Winston Churchill, spraying "...was a racist" underneath his name.

While a statue of the 17th-century slave trader Edward Colston was pulled down and thrown it into the harbour in Bristol - itself a former slave-trading port..

Thousands gathered in Brussels on Sunday to speak out against racial discrimination in a largely-peaceful protest, followed by some disruptions and clashes between police and protesters.

Meanwhile, statues of the Belgian colonial-era King Leopold II were defaced in several cities.

Last week, more than 20,000 people marched in Paris to remember the black 24-year-old, Adama Traore, who died in police custody in 2016.

The sister of Traore, Assa Traoré, told protesters last Tuesday that "what's happening in the US has shone a light on what's happening in France".

Similarly, Spanish protested remembered the deaths of Senegalese Mame Mbaye and Mor Sylla when marching on the streets of Barcelona and Madrid on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a black protester in Denmark told local media how her family and herself still experience racism after 23 years living in the Scandinavian country.

Most people at the EU demonstrations appeared to be wearing face masks, although the density of the crowds in many big cities made social distancing almost impossible - drawing criticism from public health authorities who worry about potential new coronavirus outbreaks.

"If racism did not exist, 10,000 people would not have had to remind Brussels that we are all equal," the virologist Emmanuel André tweeted, regarding the Belgian protests.

'Sick and tired'

While the EU and member state leaders quickly condemned the killing of George Floyd and police brutality in the US, they remain mostly cautious when assessing the situation within the bloc.

Earlier this year, European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas said that US-style policing crisis was "unlikely" in Europe.

However, according to the director of the European Network Against Racism (ENAR), Michael Privot, "there is a tendency in most European countries to deny the long-standing existence of systems of oppression in European societies".

"Racial discrimination is still widely spread across the world, as well as in Europe, and it is something I have experienced all my life, [but] what we are witnessing right now could be a turning point for real change," MEP Alice Kuhnke from the Greens told this website.

"The economic impact of Covid-19 in combination with decades of systematic racism and police brutality has apparently made people sick and tired of discrimination and socio-economic inequalities," she added.

The EU still lacks legislation on discrimination outside of the workplace because the directive on equal treatment has been blocked in the EU council since 2008.

"An extremely important step would be to unblock this directive in the council and get it adopted after a deadlock of more than ten years," said Kuhnke, who expects the upcoming EU's presidency under Germany to take the lead in this process.

Additionally, socialist MEPs called on the European Commission to develop an EU framework for national strategies to combat racism following the parliament's resolution on the fundamental rights of people of African descent.

"Hate speech and racism have no place anywhere - neither in Europe nor the United States," said socialist MEP Kati Piri.

'Being Black in the EU'

Meanwhile, the EU Agency for Fundamental Rights called on members states "to build on the current momentum and make greater efforts to eradicate racism once and for all".

"There is no space for racism and racial discrimination in the 21st century and we need to work together to eradicate racist practices once and for all in Europe," said his director Michael O'Flaherty last week.

The "Being Black in the EU" report revealed in 2018 that almost one-third of black Europeans had experienced racist harassment and violence, including at the hands of police.

Human-rights NGO Amnesty International revealed in 2018 that Belgian police use racial profiling during identity checks.

The ENAR also called on EU countries to ensure fair and effective policing practices for all communities, including prohibiting racial profiling, ensuring independent investigations and severe sanctions in cases of police violence.

Site Section

  1. Social Affairs

Related stories

  1. EU calls George Floyd's death 'abuse of power'
  2. Coronavirus exposes increase in violence targeting women
  3. Letter to the editor regarding Congo and Belgium
  4. Colonisers speak - 60 years after Congo's independence
  5. On 'whiteness', 'privilege' and other tropes of minority identity politics
EU calls George Floyd's death 'abuse of power'

The EU's top diplomat said the death of a black American in policy custody was an "abuse of power", while a top liberal MEP on data privacy said the US government actions raise questions on EU-US cooperation.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus exposes increase in violence targeting women

Coronavirus lockdowns have triggered a spike in domestic, sexual and gender-based violence across Europe. However, experts stressed that the end of lockdowns will bring additional challenges, such as economic uncertainty or job losses, which can lead to more abuse.

Letter

Letter to the editor regarding Congo and Belgium

I want to make use of my right of reply and take the opportunity to rectify the numerous slanders and unfounded accusations against King Leopold II and the Belgians who created and developed the Congo.

Feature

Colonisers speak - 60 years after Congo's independence

Belgium is in the midst of a nationwide reassessment of its colonial past. Under pressure from a younger, more activist, generation and a growing African diaspora, the former colonial power has taken some steps over the past year.

Future of Europe Conference: Council urged to move now

MEPs want to launch the delayed two-year event in September, which would require a joint position of the three main EU institutions before summer. EU commissioner Maroš Šefčovič is optimistic about reaching an EU Council's position under the Croatian presidency.

Feature

How West learnt from East to wear face masks

For Asian observers, not wearing face masks represents the lack of social cohesion, failure of effective government prevention strategies and comprehensive solidarity.

Coronavirus

Commission suspends mask deliveries over defects

The European Commission suspended future deliveries of masks for member states - after some countries reported that the masks did not meet EU's standards. Earlier this month, the commission started sending 1.5m masks to 17 EU countries and the UK.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAHow reducing sugar and calories in soft drinks makes the healthier choice the easy choice
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersGreen energy to power Nordic start after Covid-19
  3. European Sustainable Energy WeekThis year’s EU Sustainable Energy Week (EUSEW) will be held digitally!
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic states are fighting to protect gender equality during corona crisis
  5. UNESDACircularity works, let’s all give it a chance
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers call for post-corona synergies between economic recovery and green transition

Latest News

  1. Nato: China-Russia axis threatens Western power
  2. 'Black Lives Matter' protests spread in corona-hit EU
  3. Three EU states willing to help Malta 'tourism boat' migrants
  4. On 'whiteness', 'privilege' and other tropes of minority identity politics
  5. EU confused on Israel, as annexation looms
  6. EU easing lockdowns, counting costs This WEEK
  7. Malta to delay launch of EU anti-corruption prosecutor
  8. Legal limbo for EU children and wives of the Caliphate

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us