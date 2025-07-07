Chinese Movie Week in Brussels builds bridges between nations through storytelling

On 28 June 2025, Chinese Film Week commenced at the China Cultural Centre in Brussels, featuring a screening of the movie Endless Journey, a powerful criminal drama exploring the dedication and sacrifices of Chinese police officers.

Hosted by the Mission of the People’s Republic of China to the European Union in collaboration with the China Film Administration, the week-long festival aims to promote Chinese cinema and strengthen cultural ties with the EU.

The opening drew a diverse audience of EU diplomats, policymakers, Chinese expatriates, and film enthusiasts, fostering vibrant discussions in a lively atmosphere.

Gu Yuwen, the event’s moderator, welcomed guests, noting that the event was more than a cinematic experience. It was in fact, a way to “take part in a broader cultural celebration that bridges nations through stories and hearts through films.”

This underscores the festival’s role in advancing Chinese cinema’s global reach while showcasing its ability to resonate across different cultures.

Marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and the EU, the Chinese Film Week in Brussels shines as a highlight of year-long cultural celebrations. The festival aims to foster deeper cultural connections through the universal language of film.

At the opening, Gu Yuwen, moderator of the event, reminded the audience that “just like literature, films transcend languages, borders, and distance through images and storytelling.”

Echoing this sentiment, Chinese ambassador Cai Run, in his welcoming speech, referenced Chinese president Xi Jinping’s meeting with the president of the European Council, Antonio Costa, emphasising that “both sides should celebrate this milestone with meaningful events and exchanges.”

He described the anniversary as a “pivotal moment to build on the past and forge ahead into the future,” emphasizing film as a bridge for mutual learning and people-to-people connections.

Ambassador Cai Run also expressed his eagerness to collaborate with “all friends across different sectors both in China and Europe” while emphasizing the importance of ongoing cultural exchange and learning.

Ma Jia, editor-in-chief of China Movie Channel, highlighted the historical significance of 2025, which also marks the 130th anniversary of global films and the 120th anniversary of Chinese films.

She expressed hope that the Chinese Film Week would “convey the warmth and strengths of Chinese films” to all viewers, adding that “at this moment, rich with opportunities for cultural inheritance and innovation, cinematic arts built a bridge for mutual learning among civilisations at a new historical juncture.”

This reflects Chinese cinema’s growing influence on the global stage, as it shares authentic stories with international audiences.

Endless Journey

Directed by Mo Dai, Endless Journey follows Cheng Bing (played by Yi Zhang), recipient of the Huabiao Award for Best Actor, a prestigious Chinese film award, who is wrongfully imprisoned and striving to bring a murderer to justice despite immense challenges.

As Mo Dai emphasised, the movie has a universal appeal because it portrays worldwide values. “Justice is there. Maybe it comes later, but it comes at the end. It doesn’t matter which country you are in,” he said.

The film not only portrays the reality of Chinese police but also captures the lives of ordinary people, with Mo Dai noting, “The ordinary people’s story can touch us more because we are ordinary people.”

Zhang Yi, speaking on the delegation’s goals, said, “We aim to share our wonderful stories with European audiences, inviting them to know more about and visit China through films like Endless Journey.”

He also expressed his gratitude for being there saying: “It’s our great honour to bring this beautiful story to Belgium.”

Upon being asked what makes the movie special to a European audience, the actor responded that they “don’t think about which countries the audiences come from. We create movies for audiences without borders.” This approach exemplifies how Chinese cinema is crafted to appeal universally, transcending different divides.

Quentin Hyde, a Dutch YouTube creator specializing in infotainment — a blend of information and entertainment — praised Endless Journey for its perspective.

“A lot of Hollywood movies have a formula that’s pretty similar. This movie is created from a completely different point of reference, which frames the story differently,” Hyde explained. He highlighted the movie’s high production quality, comparable to Hollywood, noting, “It feels fresh because it’s from a different culture. It makes sense whether you’re Chinese or not, bridging that gap perfectly.”

To pitch the film to his audience, Hyde described it simply as “the story of an old Chinese cold case that got reopened.” He added that he would also give a short movie review explaining the intriguing aspects of the movie that focus on cultural and historical nuances of Chinese storytelling.





