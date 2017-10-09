Monday

9th Oct 2017

  1. Section
  2. Stakeholders

Stakeholder

Why we're taking sugary drinks out of EU schools

  • Cans of fizzy, sugary, soft drinks like these will no longer be on sale in EU secondary schools from the end of 2018.

By

At the start of this new school year, the European soft drinks industry announced that it would no longer offer sugary drinks for sale in secondary schools.

That will impact 50,000 secondary schools and some 40 million young people. Soft drinks have been completely out of primary schools for over ten years already - so why this latest move?

Firstly, it builds on more than a decade of responsible policies towards schools and children. The industry recognises that the school environment requires special care and supports commercial-free classrooms.

It has also encouraged dialogue between schools and parents as to what drinks should be made available to secondary school pupils.

Branded vending machines were taken out of EU secondary schools back in 2006 and UNESDA (Union of European Beverages Association) members also made sure that these unbranded machines offered a full range of drinks – including water, juice and no/low sugar drinks.

As a result sales of sugary drinks in schools have been steadily falling. They represented 54 percent of sales in 2006, down to 39 percent of sales in 2015 – and now by the end of 2018 sugary drinks will be zero percent of sales in secondary schools.

We believe that water should be the foremost drink in schools. The most recent research from PwC confirms that 86 percent of secondary schools offer free drinking water while 93 percent sell bottled drinking water.

Acting responsibly towards children

Acting responsibly towards children also covers our advertising and marketing practices.

UNESDA members haven't advertised to children under 12 since 2006. Not on TV, nor in print, on radio, online, on social media or on their own company websites.

We audit our compliance with each of our commitments using independent experts PriceWaterhouseCoopers – and we share the results with the European Commission and our EU Platform colleagues.

We pride ourselves on achieving high levels of compliance – proving that we actually do what we say we will do. However, there is always room for improvement and we are not complacent.

We continue to work with our customers and distributors to uphold these commitments.

Reducing sugar for over 40 years

This latest action to remove sugary drinks from secondary schools takes place against a background of long-term sugar reduction in soft drinks.

The industry has been reducing calories and sugar in its products since the 1970s when the first no/low calorie drinks were introduced. From 2000 to 2015 we reduced calories by 12 percent and earlier this year we pledged to reduce added sugar by a further 10 percent on average by 2020 – tripling the speed and pace of our sugar-reduction efforts.

By offering a wide range of packaging sizes and product options – both with and without sugar – we believe we are allowing people to choose what they drink and when.

Research by the consultancy firm McKinsey demonstrates that reformulation and portion control are the two most effective ways of reducing calories in the diet. We are on board with both of these.

Many soft drinks have been reformulated to contain less sugar and today over half of the new products introduced are in the no and low-calorie category. Meanwhile the range of smaller pack sizes has also expanded enormously. There are now over 30 different packaging formats less than 330ml (a standard can) ranging from PET and glass bottles to cans and pouches.

And we also understand that on-pack information is crucial to helping people make informed decisions about what they buy for themselves and their families. UNESDA members have carried clear, on-pack information for over ten years – way before regulatory requirements – and carry clear calorie and ingredient information per pack and per 100ml.

Making it happen

We have set a deadline for end of 2018 for full implementation of this secondary school's new commitment. We will achieve this by directing all UNESDA member salesforces to ensure that whenever soft drinks are provided directly to secondary schools, they are made available and in agreement with school authorities and parents, only as a complement to drinking water and in no and low calorie versions.

We will also encourage wholesalers and third parties to support our policy and work with organisations operating in secondary schools to adopt our approach. And of course, we will monitor our compliance using independent third party auditors, and share the results.

So watch this space.

Sigrid Ligne is the director general of UNESDA Soft Drinks Europe.

Disclaimer: This article is sponsored by a third party. All opinions in this article reflect the views of the author and not of EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Stakeholders

Related stories

  1. Warning over Europe's sugar-guzzling habits
  2. EU food system 'flawed', heart experts say
  3. Europe's obesity battle, a haphazard reality
  4. Cost of obesity outweighs war and terrorism

Focus

Warning over Europe's sugar-guzzling habits

Europeans get through a huge amount of sugary drinks, causing serious risks to their health, a study backed by anti-obesity campaigners suggests. But southern Europe has seen a marked decline in consumption.

Focus

EU food system 'flawed', heart experts say

Cardiovascular disease remains leading cause of death in Europe. Fundamental reform of a "flawed" food system is needed to deliver a healthier diet, says a new report.

Focus

Europe's obesity battle, a haphazard reality

EU states are alarmed at the bulging waistlines of their citizens, but governments remain unwilling to commit to binding measures or an EU-wide approach to the problem.

Stakeholders' Views

This EUobserver section provides a platform for EU stakeholders to communicate positions, views and activities.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EU2017EEEHealth: A Tool for More Equal Health
  2. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Tourism a Key Driver for Job Creation and Enhanced Competitiveness
  3. Swedish EnterprisesConnected Consumers: Risk or Opportunity? 11 October at Thon Hotel EU
  4. CECENon-Harmonised Homologation of Mobile Machinery Costs € 90 Million per Year
  5. ILGA-EuropeMass Detention of Azeri LGBTI People - the LGBTI Community Urgently Needs Your Support
  6. European Free AllianceCatalans Have Won the Right to Have an Independent State
  7. ECR GroupBrexit: Delaying the Start of Negotiations Is Not a Solution
  8. EU2017EEPM Ratas in Poland: "We Enjoy the Fruits of European Cooperation Thanks to Solidarity"
  9. Mission of China to the EUChina and UK Discuss Deepening of Global Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
  10. Center for Data InnovationEvent 10 October: Discuss How EU Countries Can Build a Thriving Data Economy
  11. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceEHLA Joins Commissioners Navracsics, Andriukaitis and Hogan at EU Week of Sport
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council Representative Office Opens in Brussels to Foster Better Cooperation

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNICEFSocial Protection in the Contexts of Fragility & Forced Displacement
  2. CESIJoin CESI@Noon on October 18 and Debate On: 'European Defence Union: What Next?'
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Innovation House Opens in New York to Support Start-Ups
  4. ILGA EuropeInternational Attention Must Focus on LGBTI People in Azerbaijan After Police Raids
  5. European Jewish CongressStrong Results of Far Right AfD Party a Great Concern for Germans and European Jews
  6. EU2017EEEU Finance Ministers Agreed to Develop New Digital Taxation Rules
  7. Mission of China to the EUGermany Stands Ready to Deepen Cooperation With China
  8. World VisionFirst Ever Young People Consultation to Discuss the Much Needed Peace in Europe
  9. European Jewish CongressGermany First Country to Adopt Working Definition of Antisemitism
  10. EU2017EEFour Tax Initiatives to Modernise the EU's Tax System
  11. Dialogue PlatformResponsibility in Practice: Gulen & Islamic Thought I 27 September, 2017
  12. Counter BalanceHuman Rights Concerns Over EIB Loan to the Trans Anatolian Pipeline Project